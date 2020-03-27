Karen Williams "I’m a better person and a stronger manager"

LVMH launched a very interesting series of short but very inspirational podcasts ‘Tips to the Top’. These are the testimonials of 12 very different and successful women from the LVMH group, their life stories with the focus on their career in the group. Karen Williams has been working as Global Academy and Education Director at MAKE UP FOR EVER for three years now. It’s worth hearing her fascinating story, how she got to her current position and who was her role model.