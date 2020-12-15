Luxury Challenged by Generational Demands

Generation Z is having a profound effect on how fashion brands engage with their customers. They prefer brands that take a stand on social justice and political issues; topics which brands have typically avoided. What’s more, luxury brands have always been in the business of creating an escape from the real world, creating products that are more about desire than need. Luxery is about a carefully cultivated aura of mystery and authenticity. The opposite of transparency and true authenticity.

