Material development lead at Patagonia on sustainable production
By FashionUnited
11 minutes ago
In this edition of sustainable fashion podcast 'Smart Creation, welcomes Material Development Lead at Patagonia, Pasha Whitmire. Pasha shares her insight on Patagonia's journey to becoming one of the leading outdoor apparel in terms of sustainability and production. She also shares some fundamental questions every brand should be asking in order to reinvent the production of a product from design to completion.
Image: Pexels