Podcast: A career in fashion? Here's how to make valuable connections

Looking for a job and finding it hard to expand your professional network? Career educator Maria Hedian, formerly business manager for well-known brands such as Ralph Lauren and Bergdorf Goodman, shares tips. In this episode of the podcast 'Into the Fashion Industry', the American professional talks briefly about the art of networking. She calls 'cold outreach', building relationships with industry professionals you don't yet know, the secret weapon that can change your fashion career. This podcast looks at building relationships with industry professionals. You will learn to better identify potential mentors, collaborators and opportunities. You'll also get writing tips for drafting personal, persuasive messages and emails to get noticed. This episode breaks down the strategic process into doable steps so you can approach 'cold outreach' with confidence.