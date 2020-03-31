Podcast: a history lesson from Melissa Leventon on the clothing of the Thai Queen Sirikit

Podcast
41 minutes ago
Hosts April Calahan and Cassidy Zachary discuss in this episode Dressed "The History of Fashion" the tailor past Queen Sirikit of Thailand with Melissa Leverton, historian, lecturer and specialist in European and American fashion and textiles. What happens if French haute couture and the Thai glamor intersect?
This 65-minute podcast is in English.
Source: Dressed: The History of Fashion, iHeart Radio
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalise ads and to analyse traffic. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Learn more.