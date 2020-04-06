Podcast: A look back at Eleanor Lambert's life and role in making NYC a fashion capital

Eleanor Lambert was an American fashion publicist. She was instrumental in pushing New York City in becoming a major fashion capital during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. We have her to thank for the International Best Dressed List, the Coty Fashion Critics’ Award (which later became the C.F.D.A. Awards), and New York Fashion Week.

During this podcast, Carol McLennan discusses the inspirational fashion icon and the history of her role in the fashion industry.

Source: Dressed: The History of Fashion, via Pod Bean