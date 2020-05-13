Home
Podcast: Aleali May shares the best fashion documentaries to watch while stuck at home
Fashion model and stylist, Aleali May catches up with HighSnobiety host Jian DeLeon during this episode of the media platform's podcast. May reveals what she’s been up to in quarantine which has often involved rewatching some of her favorite fashion documentaries.
May and DeLeon share their list of must-watch fashion documentaries in this 16-minute podcast.
Source: HighSnobiety, SoundCloud
Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels