Podcast: Alice Hartley of Gap Inc and Dr Gary Adams of US Cotton Trust Protocol discuss Gap Inc’s sustainability goals
By FashionUnited
42 minutes ago
In this episode, Fashion is your Business interviews the director of product sustainability at Gap Inc Alice Hartley and the president of the US Cotton Trust Protocol Dr Gary Adams to discuss Gap Inc’s sustainability goal of having 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton across all its products by 2025.
