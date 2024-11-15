Podcast: Ba&sh CEO on Strategic CSR Challenges for Premium Fashion Labels

The French fashion brand Ba&sh has emerged as a key player in sustainable fashion in recent years. The brand, which offers luxury clothing at an accessible price point, received B Corp certification in June 2023 with a score of 98 points. By collaborating with sustainable start-ups and investing in regenerative agriculture, Ba&sh is taking steps towards an environmentally friendly future.

In a podcast, CEO Pierre-Arnaud Grenade explains how Ba&sh works with suppliers to reduce their environmental impact. He also discusses the innovative solutions the brand employs, such as traceability technology and circular initiatives. Furthermore, he addresses Ba&sh's international growth and how the brand leverages data and artificial intelligence to tailor its collections to local markets.

Source: Luxurynsight x FashionNetwork