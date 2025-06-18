Podcast: Brazil's craft traditions and influence in fashion
This episode of Wardrobe Crisis focuses on the significant environmental issues within the fashion industry, and building on our exploration of Latin America, we delve deeper into Brazil this week. Clare interviews Agustina Comas, an industrial upcycler based in São Paolo.
Additionally, it covers Brazil's rich craft traditions and the influential role of women, Shein's expansion into Brazil and globally, and the South American designers leading the way in innovation.
Sustainable Fashion