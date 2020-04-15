Podcast: Building a brand identity and the importance of collaborations

Founder of Women Who, a company focused on finding solutions to issues females face as professionals. In this monthly podcast she discusses the business of curation with Georgia Spray, founder of London’s affordable art platform Partnership Editions. We covered everything from her approach to building a brand identity and the importance of choosing collaborations with care, to the process of transitioning your side project into your 9 – 5, and how it’s possible to translate having good taste into an actual business model.