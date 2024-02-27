Podcast: CEO Leena Nair on the future of Chanel

Chanel's global CEO Leena Nair talks to BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed about her vision for the iconic French luxury brand. Leena Nair has a string of 'firsts' to her name. In India, she was part of the first female group of students in her school, at Unilever she was the first woman to lead global human resources, responsible for 150,000 employees.

In January 2022, she became Chanel's first-ever global CEO of Indian origin - making her the only woman of colour to lead a major global luxury brand. In this interview with Business of Fashion, she talks about her career, looks back and looks ahead.

Source: Business of Fashion