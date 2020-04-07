Podcast: CEO of Moda Operandi discusses the future of fashion

Wardrobe ICONS is a podcast hosted by co-founders Laura Fantacci and Petro Stofberg. In this edition, Stofberg and Ganesh Srivats, CEO of Moda Operandi talk fashion. The two actually met when they were both studying at the London College of Fashion and now meet together again at Moda Operandi’s New York headquarters to discuss the evolution of luxury and what shopping is going to look like in the future.

Source: Dressed: Wardrobe Icons 'ICONversations', via= Audio Boom