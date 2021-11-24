Podcast: CEO of Thrilling, Shilla Kim-Parker on the digitization of secondhand

In this episode, Conscious Chatter discusses the digitization of secondhand with the CEO of online vintage marketplace Thrilling, Shilla Kim-Parker. "We put a lot of thought into - how do we present vintage and secondhand, because I don't want secondhand to be thought of as a lesser, marginalized shopping experience. The goal is to get everyone in the habit of shopping secondhand and vintage, and I really believe you can't force people to like spinach - you have to make it delightful," said Kim-Parker.

Source: Conscious Chatter via Libsyn