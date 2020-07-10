Podcast: Challenges, steps, and tips on becoming a female leader

A feministic wave is in full swell in today's culture, and in the spirit of supporting one another female leaders are sharing their advice and experience on making it to the top. In this edition of the podcast Fashion Potluck, hosts ask former fashion editor and current designer Lisa Ross-Marcus to share her opinion on what makes a good leader. Marcus shares What characteristics makes a good leader, what tips she can give to young women moving up the ladder, and some of her favorite examples of empowering female leadership.

Source: Fashion Potluck, via SoundCloud