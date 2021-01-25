Podcast
Podcast: Chanel Connects discusses fashion history
By FashionUnited
2 hours ago
In this episode of Chanel Connects in a conversation led by the editor-at-large of The Business of Fashion Tim Blanks, the Wendy Yu curator-in-charge at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum Andrew Bolton and long-time collaborator of Karl Lagerfeld Amanda Harlech discussed various perspectives from fashion history and more.Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Chanel Connects via Spotify
Photo credit: Courtesy of Chanel