Podcast: Chanel Connects discusses the inner workings of artwork

French fashion house Chanel has launched a new podcast series, Chanel Connects. In this episode, artist Arthur Jafa connects with painter Jennifer Packer in a conversation led by Hans Ulrich Obrist, a curator and the artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries in London. They discuss the different ways that art can be viewed and what makes a piece of artwork successful.

Source: Chanel Connects via Spotify

Photo credit: Courtesy of Chanel