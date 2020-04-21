Podcast: Chef Massimo Bottura and Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri on the new Gucci Osteria in L.A.

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura opened two years ago in Piazza della Signoria, Florence as a part of Alessandro Michele's Gucci Garden. The lifelong friends, Three-Michelin Star Chef, Massimo Bottura and Marco Bizzarri, Gucci President and CEO sit down at the newly opened Gucci Osteria in Los Angeles to discuss their collaboration on this project and what it means to them.

In this 35-minute podcast, the Gucci CEO and now business partner relive childhood memories, discuss their take on the secret to success and look ahead to future creative ventures together.