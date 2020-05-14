Podcast
Podcast: Cheyney McKnight on African hair and headwraps
Podcast series Fashion History with American Dutchess welcomes Cheyney McKnight, founder of education programming network Not Your Mommas History. In this edition the fashion history buffs discuss the hair, headwraps, and head dress of Africans living in West Africa and in Colonial and Early America during the 18th and 19th century.
Source: Fashion History with American Dutches, SoundCloud
Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels