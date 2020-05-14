  • Home
Podcast

Podcast: Cheyney McKnight on African hair and headwraps

By FashionUnited

39 minutes ago

Podcast series Fashion History with American Dutchess welcomes Cheyney McKnight, founder of education programming network Not Your Mommas History. In this edition the fashion history buffs discuss the hair, headwraps, and head dress of Africans living in West Africa and in Colonial and Early America during the 18th and 19th century.

Source: Fashion History with American Dutches, SoundCloud

Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels