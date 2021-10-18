Podcast: Conscious Chatter discusses fashion as a way to reclaim culture

In this episode, Conscious Chatter spoke to fashion and style writer at Vogue, Christian Allaire, and discussed how his Indigenous Ojibwe heritage influenced his personal aesthetic and writing. Allaire also discussed his book, 'The Power of Style: How Fashion and Beauty Are Being Used to Reclaim Cultures' and the history and meaning behind ribbon work.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Conscious Chatter via Libsyn