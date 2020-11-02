Podcast: Conscious Chatter discusses sustainability through the lens of fashion with Diandra Marizet

Conscious Chatter speaks to Diandra Marizet about her passion for the environment and her journey from working in fashion buying at Kate Spade to getting into social impact funding. Marizet also discusses her thoughts on the fashion industry and the issues she believes need to be addressed to elevate sustainability.

Marizet works at Intersectional Environmentalist, the company advocates for both the protection of people and the planet. She works in the business development and operations department.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Conscious Chatter via Stitcher