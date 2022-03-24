Podcast: Conversation with Schanel Bakkouche, Retaining Exclusivity via Social Media

In this episode, “Retaining Exclusivity via Social Media,” the final episode of a three-part series featuring Schanel Bakkouche, editor and stylist at Vogue International Publications and founder and creative director at the advertising agency, SFB Creative, we further discuss the strategies luxury fashion brands employ to engage current customers and to attract a new clientele. And stay tuned after this episode for a special add-on—to hear Schanel’s thoughts on brand collaborations.