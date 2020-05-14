Home
Podcast: Dao-Yi Chow talks his new position at Sergio Tacchini and staying fit in quarantine
By FashionUnited
35 minutes ago
HighSnobiety host Jian DeLeon checks in with Public School co-founder and designer, Dao-Yi Chow. The newly-named creative director of sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini as of last year looks back on changes in his life including the new role, sustainable fashion,and how he stays sane and fit in a time of lockdown.
Source: HighSnobiety, SoundCloud
Image: Breakingpic / Pexels