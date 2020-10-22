  • Home
  Podcast: Dior Talks speaks to fashion photographer Julia Hetta about her aesthetic, career and portrayal of women

By FashionUnited

16 minutes ago

Julia Hetta is a Swedish photographer and she has shot for Vogue Italia, British Vogue, AnOther Magazine, W Magazine, L’Uomo Vogue, Dazed and Confused, among many other publications. This podcast from Dior Talks discusses Hetta’s route to fashion photography and her inspiration.

Listen to the 30 minute podcast below.

Image and video: Dior Talks