Podcast: Dior Talks speaks to Raffaella Perna about Italy's feminist movement

Dior Talks discusses the challenging feminist movements in Italy from the 1970s to the current situation in 2020 with Raffaella Perna, an Italian art historian and theorist of feminist visual cultures.

Perna has taught at the Sapienza University in Rome and as well as being an art historian and theorist, she is also a curator. She co-curated ‘The Unexpected Subject: 1978 Art and Feminism in Italy’ exhibition at the FM Centro per l'Arte Contemporanea in Milan with Marco Scotini.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Dior Talks