Podcast: Elizabeth Cline and Marizia Lanfranchi on increasing data literacy to make sustainable decisions
In this episode, Crash Course Fashion has interviewed co authors of Cotton: A Case Study On Misinformation, Elizabeth Cline and Marizia Lanfranchi on how to increase data literacy to make informed decisions on sustainability and avoid greenwashing. Also discussed was why misinformation matters and how critical data consumers can help create change.
Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Crash Course Fashion via Anchor by Spotify
Photo credit: Crash Course Fashion