Podcast
Podcast: Elle Fanning talks to Mike Mills about her short film ‘Gucci Always Wins’
By FashionUnited
9 hours ago
The Gucci Podcast had debuted its ‘Absolute Beginners’ series in collaboration with Dazed. The series sees artists do things in which they have never done before.
In this episode, Elle Fanning, an actress, is joined by Mike Mills, a director, to discuss her short-film called ‘Gucci Always Wins.’Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Gucci Podcast via Soundcloud
Photo credit: Gucci, Facebook