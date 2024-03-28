Podcast: Everything you need to know about denim recycling

Curious about the world of denim recycling? Dutch fashion designer Sina Steidinger talks more about recycling denim in this episode of the podcast 'Circular Textile Stories'.

The creative (with a degree in fashion design) specialises in circular textile innovation. As such, she has worked on several international projects aimed at giving new life to discarded clothing.

In this podcast, she talks more about trends in denim recycling. Podcast host Rosa Scholtens also asks the designer about trends and the future of sustainable fashion.

Source: Circular Textile Stories