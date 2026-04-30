Podcast: Exploring Kristen McMenamy's impact on 90s grunge fashion

In this episode of Fashion Neurosis, Bella Freud and Kristen McMenamy discuss how insecurity can make a good model, Karl Lagerfeld, and the artistry of the selfie.Kristen McMenamy is an American model. Born in Pennsylvania, she rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the legendary group of Supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.

McMenamy was a muse to Peter Lindbergh and Karl Lagerfeld, and her short dark hair and bleached eyebrows made her an icon of the early 90s grunge scene, appearing in the famous American Vogue "Grunge and Glory" spread shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Grace Coddington.

Known for her unconventional, androgynous look, she has worked with many of the world's most iconic fashion photographers, including Helmut Newton, Richard Avedon, Steven Meisel, Arthur Elgort, Tim Walker, and Juergen Teller, who described her as "the best model I have ever worked with."

After taking a hiatus to raise her children, McMenamy returned to modelling in the mid-2000s. She is more in demand than ever, a favourite of Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, and has appeared on a multitude of covers, including British Vogue in 2022. She regularly walks in the shows of top designers including Miu Miu, Tom Ford, and Valentino.

In a recent episode of Fashion Neurosis, Bella Freud and Kristen McMenamy discussed how insecurity can make a good model, Karl Lagerfeld, and the artistry of the selfie.