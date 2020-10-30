  • Home
  • Podcast: Fashion is your Business interviews Di Di Chan on FutureProof Retail

By FashionUnited

9 minutes ago

In this episode of Fashion is your Business, Di Di Chan who is the president and co-founder of FutureProof Retail, which offers ‘scan and go’ mobile checkout, discusses the technology that is bringing personalisation and the convenience of e-commerce to physical stores.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Fashion is your Business via OmnyStudio

Photo credit: Fashion is your Business, Facebook