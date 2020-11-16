  • Home
  • Podcast: Fashion is your Business interviews founder Lauren Garvey on building a business for discounted equestrian brands

Podcast: Fashion is your Business interviews founder Lauren Garvey on building a business for discounted equestrian brands

By FashionUnited

2 hours ago

In this episode, Fashion is your Business interviews founder of TackHack, Lauren Garvey, on her passion for providing equestrian brands at discounted prices and blending new and pre-used apparel and tack into her business.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Fashion is your Business via Stitcher

Photo credit: Fashion is your Business, Facebook