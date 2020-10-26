Podcast: Fashion Your Seatbelt discusses Nick Wooster's career as a fashion consultant

Fashion Your Seatbelt speaks to Nick Wooster about his love of fashion and his role as a fashion consultant.

Wooster has worked as a fashion buyer for Bergdof Goodman, as a retail merchandising director at Calvin Klein and as a design director of Ralph Lauren. He was also the men's fashion director at Neiman Marcus.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Fashion Your Seatbelt via Soundcloud

Photo credit: Unsplash