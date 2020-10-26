Home
Podcast: Fashion Your Seatbelt discusses Nick Wooster's career as a fashion consultant
By FashionUnited
3 hours ago
Fashion Your Seatbelt speaks to Nick Wooster about his love of fashion and his role as a fashion consultant.
Wooster has worked as a fashion buyer for Bergdof Goodman, as a retail merchandising director at Calvin Klein and as a design director of Ralph Lauren. He was also the men's fashion director at Neiman Marcus.
Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Fashion Your Seatbelt via Soundcloud
Photo credit: Unsplash