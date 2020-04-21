Home
Podcast: Historic artistic dress and the 'Glasgow style' with Dr. Robyne Calvert (part 1 of 2)
In part one of two the podcast "Fashion History with American Duchess, the host of this episode spends some time time talking about Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret Macdonald - the husband and wife artist power couple at the turn of the 20th century, the Glasgow School of Art, and just the concept behind artistic & aesthetic dress.
