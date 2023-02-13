Podcast: How creativity is breaking through the darkness in Ukraine

Former fashion editor at Vogue Ukraine Julie Pelipas and founder and editor in chief of 1 Granary Olya Kuryshchuk talk to Business of Fashion about how creativity has been a source of resilience during the war in Ukraine. "I have never been so grateful to work in fashion," Kuryshchuk says. "When so much has been taken away, you appreciate what you have."

