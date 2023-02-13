  • Home
  • Podcast: How creativity is breaking through the darkness in Ukraine

By FashionUnited

13 Feb 2023

Podcast

Picture: Komodo, PEACE 4 UKRAINE organic cotton tee, courtesy of the brand

Former fashion editor at Vogue Ukraine Julie Pelipas and founder and editor in chief of 1 Granary Olya Kuryshchuk talk to Business of Fashion about how creativity has been a source of resilience during the war in Ukraine. "I have never been so grateful to work in fashion," Kuryshchuk says. "When so much has been taken away, you appreciate what you have."

You can listen to the podcast below.

Source: The Business of Fashion Podcast

