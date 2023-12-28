Podcast: How does one create a net positive fashion industry?
In this episode, Elizabeth Joy and Stella Hertantyo, hosts of the Conscious Style Podcast, talk to Holly Syrett, director of impact programmes and sustainability at Global Fashion Agenda, about the question: how can the fashion industry take action now for a net positive future? Multiple topics are covered. From climate and biodiversity to workers' livelihoods and fair wages to overconsumption and textile waste.
Source: Conscious Style Podcast