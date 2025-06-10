Podcast: Is fast fashion ruining thrifting?
The desire for secondhand shopping is widespread, yet finding high-quality thrift items is increasingly challenging due to fast fashion dominating selections. This raises questions: Is this deterring people from choosing preloved goods? Can we address the scarcity of quality donations and also create a more affordable thrifting alternative? This podcast episode explores these issues and features a company proposing an innovative solution to the traditional thrifting model.
Fast fashion
Thrifting