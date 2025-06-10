 
  • Home
  • News
  • Podcast
  • Podcast: Is fast fashion ruining thrifting?

Podcast: Is fast fashion ruining thrifting?

By Kelly Press

loading...

Scroll down to read more
Podcast
Thrift store Credits: Allison Christine via Unsplash

The desire for secondhand shopping is widespread, yet finding high-quality thrift items is increasingly challenging due to fast fashion dominating selections. This raises questions: Is this deterring people from choosing preloved goods? Can we address the scarcity of quality donations and also create a more affordable thrifting alternative? This podcast episode explores these issues and features a company proposing an innovative solution to the traditional thrifting model.

Fast fashion
Thrifting