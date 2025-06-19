Podcast: Is recreational shopping ruining your style?

"In this episode, we delve into the damaging effects of 'recreational shopping,' a common habit that leads to wasted money, confusing personal style, and closets full of clothes yet nothing to wear. Drawing on over 25 years of styling experience, we define recreational shopping beyond planned outings to include any unexpected clothing purchases, such as impulse buys or travel souvenirs. We'll explore why this habit is harmful, how to identify it in your own behavior, and offer practical strategies for more intentional and mindful shopping."