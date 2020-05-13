Podcast: Jewelry designer Lisa Eisner shares her background and inspirations

Lisa Eisner joins A Different Tweed to discuss her bold designs for her eponymous jewelry brand sought after by many celebrities. However, she didn't begin with jewelry designs, Eisner moved from her hometown of Cheyenne, Wyoming to Vogue’s Paris office to become a magazine editor, then to Los Angeles to pursue her artistic career. Lisa shares with the podcast her background, inspirations, and reflects on creative friendships with Isaac Mizrahi and Tom Ford.

Source: A Different Tweed: Fashion Conversations with Bronwyn Cosgraves, Listen Notes