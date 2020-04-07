Podcast: Judy Chicago discusses her most recent collaboration with the Dior SS20 show

In this episode, Katy Hessel, a writer, curator and art historian, speaks with Judy Chicago, the American first-generation feminist artist, educator and writer. Her collaboration with Maria Grazia Chiuri on the Dior Spring-Summer 2020 haute couture show resulted in both the realization of a large-scale work planned since the 1970s and the creation of new work in the process.

Source: Dressed: Dior, via Dior Talks