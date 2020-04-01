Podcast: Li Edelkoort on the coronavirus and how it represents flaws in society

During this special edition of the BoF Podcast, Dutch trend forecaster Li Edelkoort claims that the coronavirus pandemic is bringing to light what is wrong with society. The pandemic is showing the world as well as fashion that we need to slow down, and change the way we do things.

This 44 minute podcast with the trend forecaster and Business of Fashion touches on the coronavirus effects, trends to come, and taking fast fashion to slow fashion

Source: Business of Fashion podcast