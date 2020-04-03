Podcast: Maria Grazia Chiuri on how feminist art has shaped her creativity

Podcast
30 minutes ago
The first episode of Dior Talks dedicated to Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the French fashion house. The interview was recorded during a leisurely stroll through the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris and later in her office. They speak with a writer, a curator, an art historian - and serial presenter - Katy Hessel.
Source: Dior small>
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalise ads and to analyse traffic. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Learn more.