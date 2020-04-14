Podcast
Podcast: Maria Grazia Chiuri talks art and social engagement wth Penny Slinger
By FashionUnited
16 minutes ago
This podcast series will explore the connections between Creative Director of Women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri and contemporary women artists and curators.
In this episode, series host Katy Hessel, a London-based curator, writer and art historian, speaks to Penny Slinger, the British-born, California-based artist, about her long career and her recent Dior collaborations with Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Source: Dressed: Dior, via Dior Talks