Podcast: Marine Serre shares how she grew her sustainable brand

Fashion Your Seatbelt is a podcast created with the aim to share the voice, background and viewpoint of some of fashion's top players. In this episode, the host sits down with sustainable fashion designer Marine Serre to discuss her early years, how she got into fashion, and why she decided to start her own fashion house. "It is really important to see how big brands function..in fashion people only talk about creativity, but it is also about business choices," the 28-year old French designer shares in this 30-minute podcast.

Source: Fashion Your Seatbelt via SoundCloud