Podcast: Matthieu Blazy on his success at Bottega Veneta

In this episode, creative director Matthieu Blazy talks about his success at Bottega Veneta. He also looks back to the past. Blazy has an impressive CV. He has worked for Maison Martin Margiela, Raf Simons and Phoebe Philo, among others. In this podcast, he also shares his best creator lessons.

He says the success of the brand has everything to do with how unique the products are. "If you make something by hand, it will always have a little mistake, which is not a mistake, but part of the process," he tells BoF.

"So when you go to the shop, you won't find the same product twice." As a global brand, Blazy hopes customers around the world can find themselves in Bottega Veneta under his creative direction. "Fundamentally, I want [global customers] to also find something in which they recognise themselves in the story that is not just Italian."

Source: Business of Fashion