  • Home
  • News
  • Podcast
  • Podcast: Menswear Style Podcast interviews co-founder of sustainable brand Alder and Green

Podcast: Menswear Style Podcast interviews co-founder of sustainable brand Alder and Green

By FashionUnited

4 hours ago

Podcast

In this episode, Menswear Style Podcast has interviewed the co- founder of sustainable brand, Alder and Green. Cormac Folan. Folan, who launched the shirting label during the Covid-19 pandemic, discussed the ins and outs of the brand, including responsible manufacturing and the new Alder and Green pop up store.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Menswear Style Podcast via Stitcher

Photo credit: Image: Menswear Style Podcast