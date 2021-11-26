Podcast: Menswear Style Podcast interviews co-founder of sustainable brand Alder and Green
In this episode, Menswear Style Podcast has interviewed the co- founder of sustainable brand, Alder and Green. Cormac Folan. Folan, who launched the shirting label during the Covid-19 pandemic, discussed the ins and outs of the brand, including responsible manufacturing and the new Alder and Green pop up store.Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Menswear Style Podcast via Stitcher
Photo credit: Image: Menswear Style Podcast