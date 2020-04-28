Podcast: Michelle Elie discusses collecting designer streetwear fashion

In this edition of Fashion Your Seatbelt, American-Haitian born jewelry designer and former model, Michelle Elie expresses her love of avant-garde fashion designer, Rei Kawakubo. Elie collects, and regularly wears, pieces Kawakubo designed for her Comme des Garçons brand. In this podcast the designer discusses why she loves streetstyle and the reasons Kawakubo leaves the rest in the dust.

