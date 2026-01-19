Podcast: Nicole McLaughlin's journey from graphic design to sustainable upcycling

In this episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast, the host expresses a strong liking for Nicole, highlighting her humility and work ethic. Nicole began upcycling as a graphic designer at Reebok, creating ironic, witty, and clever products strictly for visual consumption. Now, nearly 5 years into her journey, she has collaborated with brands like Reebok, Arc'teryx, Patagonia, and Hermés, and offers workshops and consulting on sustainable practices. The discussion today covers her shift into home design and furniture, creative burn-out, learning sign language, and her upcoming wedding.