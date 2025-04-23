Podcast: Possible Consequences of Trump’s Import Duties for Fashion Sector
On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced an unprecedented series of import duties, which could amount to 54 percent for fashion imports from key production countries such as China and Vietnam, and 20 percent for goods from the EU. These measures caused panic on global markets, increased the chance of a recession in the US, and caused sharp falls in the share prices of major fashion companies such as Nike, Victoria's Secret and VF Corp.
Sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent and luxury spokesperson Simone Stern Carbone, along with editor Brian Baskin and correspondent Sheena Butler-Young, discussed the implications of the levies for production, luxury brands, consumer behaviour and possible shifts within the industry.
Source: Business of Fashion.
