Podcast: Ramy Brook discussing the future of the brand amid coronavirus

In this episode of The Glossy Podcast, Ramy Brook Sharp, owner of fashion brand Ramy Brook, talks about the impact of the corona outbreak on the business. The American label is sold by big names such as Bloomingdales, Niemans, Saks, Nordstrom, 300 boutiques, the brand store in Manhattan and via the webshop. "We don't ship to the major [department stores], so we're heavily focused on our own website just to keep the business running and liquidity."

Bron: ‘Ramy Brook Sharp on why the future of the company is DTC, no matter how long the pandemic lasts’, eigendom The Glossy Podcast