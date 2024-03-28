Podcast: Roosmarie Ruigrok on the textile industry and the importance of cooperation

In this episode of the podcast 'Circular Textile Stories', host Rosa Scholtens talks to Roosmarie Ruigrok about the textile industry. Ruigrok is a sustainable fashion and textile expert with more than 30 years of experience in the fashion industry.

Her career is impressive: in 1991, she founded her first company, Promax Corporate Fashion. The company championed fair production and supply chains.

After selling the company, Ruigrok worked with several companies on promoting sustainability in the retail sector. Some of them include: Amnesty International, Fair Wear Foundation and AmsterdamMade.

In 2007, she started the online platform Clean & Unique. About this platform, she told FashionUnited: "I advise fashion companies that want to become more sustainable, I also guide start-ups that want to do sustainable or circular business on a membership basis - we have about 15 members - and the online platform also functions as a marketplace. Think of it as a 'Yellow Pages 3.0' where sustainable producers, studios, fabric manufacturers and fashion labels can find each other."

In this English-language podcast episode of 'Circular Textile Stories', Ruigrok talks, among other things, about her vision for a sustainable textile industry, lessons from the past and the power of collaboration.

Source: Circular Textile Stories